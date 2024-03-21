Air Niugini backs Hiri Moale festival

This year marks the festival's 50th Anniversary, and Air Niugini's total sponsorship valued at K75,000.00 stands as a testament to its unwavering support.

Air Niugini has been a key sponsor of the Hiri Moale Festival celebrations since 2022, particularly as the Prize Sponsor for the Hiri Hanenamo category. However, for the golden jubilee of this cultural extravaganza, the airline has gone above and beyond to honour its commitment.

The highlight of Air Niugini's sponsorship includes the provision of a prize package featuring three business class return tickets to destinations like the Solomon Islands, Fiji, or Vanuatu, and seven economy class return tickets on the Air Niugini domestic network.

Manager of Corporate Communications Ilan Kaprangi expressed the airline's delight in continuing its support for the event.

"Air Niugini as the national airline is pleased to be supporting this event again. This is not the first time we have done this; we've been supporting over the years, two years back as well as last year."

Kaprangi highlighted the significant role the festival plays in preserving cultural heritage and contributing to tourism in Papua New Guinea.

"As we all know, Hiri Moale Festival contributes positively to tourism, the country, and its people," she said.

"It also continues to protect and preserve the cultural heritage of the young generation of Papua New Guineans, especially the Motu Koitabuans."

The synchrony between Air Niugini's 50th-anniversary celebrations and the 50 years of the Hiri Moale Festival was not lost on Kaprangi.

"It is just so coincidental that this is the 50 years that this festival is being held, and Air Niugini also turned 50 like some four months back," she noted.

The sponsorship from Air Niugini is expected to significantly contribute to the success of this year's three-day cultural extravaganza, scheduled from the 22nd to the 24th of March.

The Motu Koita Assembly and Hiri Moale Organizing Committee extend their sincere gratitude to Air Niugini for their generous support, underscoring the invaluable partnership between the airline and the festival organizers.