AIDS Council Needs Funding

The Secretariat has a budget of K18 million but this has not been funded for the last three years and the reason is unknown.

In a media conference today, Acting Director of NACS, Tony Lupiwa express despair in the fight against HIV, because while the numbers are increasing daily the responsible organization is unable to stop the spread of the virus as it does not have funds for activities and logistics.

Mr Lupiwa, a long-time senior researcher and deputy director was appointed Acting Director on a temporary basis until a permanent appointment is made. He replaces Dr Nick Dala.

In presenting the current HIV situation in PNG, he explained that PNG has a mixed epidemic, which means that HIV has affected both the general population and Key Population with an emerging prevalence of up to 9.9 percent in 2020.

The 202 HIV Estimates indicate that there are 55,000 People Living with HIV. About 3400 new cases recorded annually and in a day about nine people are infected with HIV.

Mr Lupiwa said 48,000 of the total of PLHIVs are adults between the ages of 15-49 years while 3200, are children between 0 to 14-years-old. From the overall number of PLHIVs which from 2020 statistics is 52,000, 32 018 are on the Anti-Retro Viral Treatment and there has been 605 AIDS-Relation deaths and these are from recorded incidences only, it could have been more.

He said the treatment component of the responsibility of PLWHA is taken care of by the Department of Health through government health facilities and other stakeholder agencies.

However, a bigger challenge is with the prevention component, which is where the NACS comes in.

Mr Lupiwa said the Secretariat is unable to assist the provincial aids councils and other stakeholders in providing funding for prevention measures.

He said even the basics like condoms are difficult to produce or purchase for distribution. With the emergence of the COVID-19 virus, those having HIV are at a higher risk and prevention though awareness and advocacy is important.

Mr Lupiwa said in 2020 a funding of K2 million was approved for the Secretariat but only K1 million disbursed to them, to carry out programs but the other K1million was withheld.

Meanwhile, the AIDS Secretariat is calling on all provinces, stakeholders and business houses to assist in planning for the upcoming World AIDS day on 1st of December, including the 20 Days of Activism prior to the day itself.