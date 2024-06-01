AIDOCEAN treats 2600 in Gulf

AidOcean has been working in Gulf Province in partnership with the Gulf Provincial Health Authority, Gulf Christian Services and TotalEnergies EP PNG Limited (TotalEnergies), Operator of the Papua LNG project.

AidOcean is an association based in New Caledonia and founded by Marine Bayer, a former French Navy helicopter pilot who became a nurse, 15 years ago. Wishing to develop health care in isolated areas, Marine, with the support of the Pacific Funds, set up the first mission in 2022, followed by a second in 2023.

This year, the mission has been set up with the financial and logistical support from TotalEnergies, as part of its community development program focusing on health and education.

To be as effective as possible, each mission relies on a local medical structure: Kavieng Hospital previously and for this mission, Kapuna Rural Hospital.

From April 12 to May 2, health professionals from Kapuna worked in cooperation with the AidOcean team, travelling along the Purari River for three weeks, treating the local population in the area.

The multi-disciplinary team was made up of doctors, nurses, Eye specialists, Gynaecologists and midwives, Dentists, Malaria, leprosy and Tuberculosis (TB) specialists as well as a Vaccinator (Polio, TB, Measles, Rubella, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Whooping cough, Diptheria, Tetanus).

Some of the French practitioners of AidOcean were able to join the team, thanks to the Sovereign Ordre de Malta. This organization helped the association find professional volunteers for the mission.

A Kapuna pastor also accompanied the mission, to raise awareness on the subjects of alcohol, drugs, intra-family violence.

Setting sail from Port Moresby on April 11, aboard the MV Silverstar, the team arrived after 24 hours on the Purari.

The complete list of villages covered are include Poroi 2, Kaevaria, Evara, Aivai, Aumu, Apiope, Harevavo, Kaivakovu, Marea, Luku, Arehave 2, Mareke, Paivera, Oru, Lairihairu, Kavava, Hohoro, Iariau and Avavu, Kapai 1-2, Mapenairu, Akoma, Ikinu, Kinipo and Mapaio.

Working in two shifts, from April 21 to May 02, the team headed towards the Ivo and Varoi rivers, adjacent to the Purari and covered an additional eight (8) locations.

In each village, the team set up for one day’s work. The team of doctors and nurses were in charge of general care such as trauma, aches and pains, infected wounds, chronic illnesses.

The immunization team vaccinated a total of 367 children, ranging between the ages of 0-5 months, administering 936 baby shots as well as booster Measles & Rubela and Tetanus vaccines, for the older children.

Further to this, eyesight was tested and those who needed glasses, were given a pair provided by AidOcean’s partner, the OneSight Essilor Luxottica Foundation.

Behind a sheet, or in an adjoining room if there was a health centre, the gynaecology team looked after pregnant women, removing and/or fitting implants. There were 329 women consulted throughout the mission.

Malaria tests were ongoing, with many cases recorded in the upper reaches of the Purari River, where villages were flooded, owing to the heavy rains raising the water levels. On the coast, it was noted that malaria was less prevalent.

Cases of leprosy were reported, particularly in villages along the Gulf of Orokolo. The disease seems to be on the increase at the moment.

Tuberculosis cases are also frequent. While treatment is available at the Orokolo dispensary, most other cases are treated directly at the Kapuna Rural hospital.

Over 2,600 patients were successfully treated from the 22 communities visited.

Schools were not forgotten either, as AidOcean distributed 340 books in English, thanks to its partnership with Buk bilong Pikinini, amongst the 40 schools visited.

Each school also received a solar lamp supplied by TotalEnergies Marketing PNG. The 48 One Sunshine solar lamps, were distributed in the dispensaries visited, to improve treatment conditions.