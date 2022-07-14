Aid Post Needs Maintenance

Caretaker officer-in-charge, Rachael Kalanai said that currently the bed at the delivery room is not in good condition for use because of the termites. The shower room is not working and there is no buckets to fetch water and clean up after delivering babies.

Kalanai said there is water problem faced by the care centre.

She said as a female staff, there are many challenges faced. Many times when they call for help, they get negative responses.

She said most times mothers in labour are assisted at their respective houses to deliver their babies. When their face complications, she makes referrals for them to go to Malala.

Kalanai said if only the responsible authorities can help with the necessary health equipment and upgrade facilities for them to help those in the communities.

She said many times she felt guilty for not serving the people who desperately need help.

Meantime, displaced Manam Islanders living at the three Care Centres called on the government many times to address their resettlement, but have not received any good responses, says a displaced settler at Asuramba.

He said they are many problems faced while living at the care centre. These includes, land issues, law and order, health, food and many more.

He is hopeful that the new government formed after the elections can address the issues.