 

Aid to New Zealand

BY: Loop Author
15:18, February 26, 2023
62 reads

PNG’s Foreign Minister, Justin Tkatchenko during a recent visit to New Zealand had the opportunity to meet with its Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carmel Sepuloni.

The encounter was prior to the Special Leaders' Retreat where Minister Tkatchenko offered PNG's support to New Zealand following the extreme disaster caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We will send our PNGDF to support New Zealand with clean up exercises, if required,” said Minister Tkatchenko.

Sepuloni acknowledged PNG's offer of support and said; “New Zealand is used to offering support to other Pacific Island countries in times of need and to receive that in return is indeed overwhelming.”

New Zealand has taken up the offer of support by Fiji and are currently assessing where further support is needed, for New Zealand to respond to PNG's offer.

Tags: 
Justin Tkatchenko
Carmel Sepuloni
papua new guinea
New Zealand
Cyclone Gabrielle
Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF)
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 62 reads