AIC Explains Engine Fire Warning In Final Report

The aircraft was initiating the turn onto left base at the Kagamuga airport in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands when the engine fire warning was activated. The event occurred on December 23, 2020.

Acting Chief Commissioner Captain Aria Bouraga said the final incident report has been published as per the Civil Aviation Act 2000 (As Amended) and pursuant to Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

Capt. Bouraga stated that on the day, the crew observed the engine fire warning and alarm. It was an undue alarm.

The investigation confirmed that the alarm activation was a result of the aircraft being on a steep descent in the landing configuration with the power lever flight idle. The manufacturer specified the flight condition criteria saying it was conducive to an engine fire warning.

The investigation found that the flight condition criteria specified by the manufacturer was not disseminated by the operator to intended personnel within the organization, including the pilots of the occurrence flight.