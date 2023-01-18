Aia asks for amendments

Aia said this will allow for the presence of open members on discussions regarding the development of their land.

“Can amendments be made to the Acts of the Extractive Industries so that can allow the presence of open members?

“Instead of being spectators on their land, to be at the dining table at the first place so that our people can have a fair, better and fair representation at all levels in terms of equity and also benefits sharing arrangements in whatever activity that takes place in this country,” said MP Aia.

Before the Minister for Petroleum and Energy could answers questions posed by MP Aia, Speaker of the house, Job Pomat, requested that the Goilala MP withdraw his use of the term ‘dining table’ to ‘round table’ instead.

“I withdraw dining table to round table,” said MP Aia.

Minister responsible for the departments of Petroleum and Energy, Kerenga Kua responded by stating that the Mining, Oil and Gas Act contain very good procedures to guide mining and petroleum activities in PNG.

Kua expressed confidence in these existing procedures.