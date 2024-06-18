Ahi LLG census training underway

While interviewers are supposed to be visiting wards and villages starting on June 17th for the country’s fifth census, the delay in funding and training materials has pushed Morobe’s schedule a week back.

Ahi Rural trainer, Glen Hoping, said orientation was conducted on Monday, June 17th, while proper training started the following day for both training locations: Malahang Technical Secondary School and Butibam Resource Centre.

“I’m looking after one part of the team in Ahi LLG and we’re based at the Butibam Resource Centre,” he stated. “We’re starting our training very well but there’s a lot that we need in terms of materials and supplies, especially, that needs to come in to assist us with our training, to make the training more effective.

“Otherwise, we only have the manuals; the interviewer’s manual, supervisor’s manual and CAPI (Computer Assisted Personal Interview) manual. CAPI manual is on how to use the tablets. Those are the first materials we received and we started our training. Otherwise, there are still a lot of materials and supplies that need to come and help us with our training.

“We couldn’t wait. We are behind time. We have passed the census night, which was June 16th, and also, yesterday was supposed to be the actual enumeration date but we are still behind; we are in the training part of it.

“I don’t know when we will start our actual enumeration date but that depends on our coordinators in the LLGs and also the province to tell us when to start. That depends also on the materials; if they’re all in time for us to dispatch our team to go out and start with the counting, then it will be good.”

Hoping, who is a teacher by profession, is training 37 people at the Butibam Resource Centre while another 37 interviewers are being trained by two other trainers at Malahang.

They aim to compress the 10-day training into six days, with provincial census coordinator for Morobe Urban, Waina Orama, hoping to begin counting next week.

“We are trying our best to simplify it so that our interviewers can understand the manuals, that they will use to work for the enumeration process. That’s a huge task for us,” added Hoping.

Morobe Urban’s provincial census coordinator, Orama, said the Computer Assisted Personal Interview manuals arrived on the afternoon of June 17th – the date when census enumeration was supposed to start, while they are anticipating the arrival of the tablets today (June 18th).