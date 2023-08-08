Agro price, market information services launched

DAL also plans to accelerate this service with the inclusion of Digicel and other mobile networks.

DAL launched the ‘Government Agriculture Price & Market Information Services (GAPMIS)' yesterday. The mobile-enabled service is to access vital and value-added services to the masses in the country.

Secretary for DAL, Dr Nelson Simbiken, shared that realizes the importance of this challenge and has developed GAPMIS to factor these challenges for inclusive agro and economic participation.

“This mobile-enabled service(s) is based on simple SMS/USSD protocols and can be accessed by the simplest GSM or ‘Wan Bang’ phone to the most complex phone (Android/iPhone),” he said.

Dr Simbiken said the target groups in masses can be effectively reached using a simple GSM or Wan-Bang Phone to text (SMS) to access vital and value-added services like;

Commodity Market Price Information (All Commodities, livestock, Spices, Horticulture)

Agro-Advisory Services

Disease Alerts & Communications to Farmers

Services for Crop Management & Soil

Other critical Government intervention projects such as Price Support Programs, Freight Subsidy Schemes, Price Support Program even up-taking other critical economic intervention programs like Government’s SME/MSMEs programs; and

Creating platforms for e-business channels

According to DataReportal, a respected website, that advocates on mobile tele-trends globally, there are about 3.74 cellular mobile connections in PNG at the beginning of 2023.

This represents 36.5 percent of the total population. Indicatively the largest group of mobile users are the productive population (ages between 18 – 54). They represent 51 percent (1.9 million users). With over 86 percent of the population living in rural areas, it would mean that 1.6 million mobile users are located within rural areas.

“The agri-population is well within that 1.6million mobile phone users or we can safely say that in every family or household there is at least one mobile phone, making GAPMIS a very practical choice to deliver the Government’s Agri-Price & Market Information Services,” he added.