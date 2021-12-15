Agriculture Transformational, Says PM

He said this when opening the landmark icon of the people of West New Britain, last week, which was funded by money from the province’s lucrative oil palm industry.

The Department of Justice and Attorney-General and all its agencies will be taking up space in all 12 floors.

Prime Minister Marape said the West New Britain story should be an inspiration for every individual and provincial government in the country, and was in line with Pangu Pati’s vision of economic independence for PNG.

He especially commended WNB Governor, Sasindran Muthuvel and leaders past and present, for having the vision to invest proceeds from its share in the oil palm business in the province.

“Today is a wonderful occasion, a testament and a reflection of something I believe in the core of my heart: Agriculture is transformational,” the Prime Minister told hundreds of people, mainly from West New Britain, who were there to celebrate.

“Agriculture can make it happen for our people. This is not oil or gas money, this is not gold money, this is not money from other sources, but money from agriculture.

“Who says agriculture cannot transform our country? Our nation is a nation of landowners.

The Prime Minister said this story must inspire, if not individually, provincial governments throughout the length and breadth of our country.

“Don’t sit back depending on Waigani. You talk about power, you talk about autonomy, you talk about wanting more, well you must be an economic powerhouse.

“You already have land, the people and power. Mobilise them to ensure you transform your land, not just from oil palm, but coffee, copra, cocoa, rubber, vanilla, organic agriculture and everything else.”

Prime Minister Marape said the opening of West New Britain Haus was a classic example of agriculture revenue being transformational, when leaders had the foresight to think big and deep into the future and were able to invest.

“They invested in something that will stand the test of time and bring in sustainable dividends for children of that province. West New Britain, I step back and say congratulations on the efforts of the leadership."