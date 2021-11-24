Agriculture Corridor Can Boost Investment And Employment

This was shared in a report released by the IFC, who’s a member of the World Bank Group.

A Possible Path of Transformational Agricultural Development includes several recommendations for a development plan and investment blueprint to accelerate agricultural green growth in PNG through infrastructure development and better market linkages over the next 20 years.

The report highlights the potential for a growth corridor to be a tool for inclusive agricultural development while yielding benefits for the private sector and enabling rural farming communities to participate in the potential in the Markham-Ramu economic corridor.

As a long-term project, agricultural transformation of the valleys is dependent on government and private sector. IFC has identified several opportunities which could be realized more quickly, such as animal protein, animal feed, fruit and vegetable production, and cocoa to chocolate production.

With access to key highways and a well-connected agricultural growth corridor, there is potential to also provide for the region beyond PNG, contributing to food security in the Pacific.

Australian High Commissioner to PNG, Jon Philp said, “Identifying strategic economic growth corridors through evidence-based research will help to support PNG’s sustainable economic development.

Philp added, “This study highlights the potential investment opportunities in the Markham-Ramu Valley and how the private sector can be supported to trigger transformational change in the agriculture sector, in line with our objectives under PNG and Australia’s Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership.”

Strategically located, both the Marhkam and Ramu valleys are between PNG’s largest seaport in Lae and the heavily populated Highlands region, producing oil-palm, sugar, cocoa, fresh produce, and livestock. However, 85 percent of the land is underutilized.

As part of strengthening the economic corridors, New Zealmd and Australia have been supporting the agriculture and energy sectors in PNG to enabling the country to achieve its economic development aspirations.

IFC Resident Representative for PNG Markus Scheuermaier said, “With 80 percent of the population working in agriculture, it is essential that smallholder farmers are linked to markets and derive income from their crops.”

In order to trigger agricultural transformation in the valleys, coordination among government, donors, and the private sector will be critical.