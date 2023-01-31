Agri programme finalizes contracts

The road rehabilitation and specific maintenance provides improved access for the rural population in the Greater Sepik Region of 12,430.

The programme also reported the achievement of 40% physical progress in implementation of six (6) ongoing road rehabilitation and specific maintenance contracts in partnership with PNG UniTech.

In addition, the programme built the capacity of 15 government staff on construction supervision, quality control and quality assurance for government stakeholders, trained 47 youths and women on road infrastructure works in partnership with Yawasoro TVET, and maintained an additional 7km length of road. This is 186 cumulative out of 312km of the routine maintenance operation.

These efforts will result in improved access throughout the greater Sepik Region to markets, agri-business opportunities, schools and health posts.

Furthermore, the programme finalized the development and ensured partners’ approval for E-agriculture strategy of East Sepik Province.

This strengthens the environment for the adoption of digital solutions for enhanced coordination and service provision in rural areas of East Sepik Province, with a focus on improved information and support services, market access and market information, financial services, risk mitigation, disaster management, and logistics.