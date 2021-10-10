Agri-MSME Challenge Fund Open

The UNCDF has put out a Request For Applications (RFA) for a challenge fund that seeks to support the expansion of solutions to alleviate financial and other constraints suffered by agricultural enterprises located in the rural, developing Sepik region of Papua New Guinea, following COVID-19 restrictions and effects in the local economy.

The UNCDF makes public and private finance work for the poor in the world’s 46 least developed countries. With its capital mandate and instruments, UNCDF offers “last mile” finance models that unlock public and private resources, especially at the domestic level, to reduce poverty and support local economic development.

This Agri-MSME Challenge Fund is working together with the EU-funded Support to Rural Entrepreneurship, Investment and Trade (STREIT) program designed to revitalize existing economic opportunities in rural populations.

The objective of this program is to support adding value to three value chains: Cocoa, Vanilla and Fisheries in the Sepik region and foster capacities that improve value chain actors in their access to finance, knowledge, information and markets.

The Challenge Fund is jointly implemented by the UNCDF in partnership with the Bank of Papua New Guinea SME Accelerator Program, STREIT PNG and supported by the European Union.