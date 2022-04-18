Agreement to protect Kimbe Bay

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority and the West New Britain provincial government.

In a statement, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said in the face of Papua New Guinea’s extraordinary natural heritage, most of the country’s highly biodiverse marine and coastal ecosystems are not well protected or resourced.

“Until now, sustainable livelihoods opportunities linked to the marine environment were out of reach,” said UNDP.

“Building forward on the Blue Economy opportunity inherent in PNG, identification and implementation of sustainable financing solutions are needed to support the effective management of the area.

“Key activities are intended to support processes that will build upon existing conservation and management activities while developing or upscaling sustainable revenue-generating activities within and surrounding, marine protected areas.”

UNDP has entered into a partnership with Wildlife Conservation Society to support site-based consultation and implementation over four years.

“The Memorandum of Agreement also outlines both the commitment and financial contribution of both the national and provincial governments to support the success of the initiatives.

“This will protect, support and develop traditional cultures, carbon sequestration and coastal resilience to help mitigate the effects of climate change.”

UNDP Chief Technical Advisor, Dr. Andrew Rylance, said it is extremely encouraging to see such commitment to marine conservation and the blue economy from both national and provincial governments.

“This project aims to complement previous investments to support the establishment of locally-managed marine areas and further strengthen management effectiveness of these areas. Experiences from Kimbe Bay can provide important lessons for other marine areas in the country,” Dr Rylance stated.

Many of the local communities are highly dependent on the marine resources for both sustenance and livelihoods.

The proposed 1.33 million-hectare Marine Protected Area is supported by the UNDP Sustainable Financing project, financed by the Global Environment Facility.

(MV Oceania picture of Kimbe Bay)