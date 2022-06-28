Agents unhappy with allowance payment

The group, who had been updating common rolls for the last five months, gathered yesterday at Madang town police station to raise concern about their allowance not being paid properly.

Spokesman Theodor Mandoma, a ward recorder from Madang Urban LLG, said they were given a rate of K72 per day for ward recorders, and K68 per day for agents.

However, Mandoma said ward recorders and agents were paid only K700 and K300 respectively when the task was completed. They said this is unfair.

Madang Election Manager Sponsa Navi listened to their concerns. Other issues raised included using their own finances for transport hire and risk allowance which was paid as well.

Mr Navi said he will raise the matters addressed, with headquarters. He also asked that they list down what they had spent in getting the work done, so he can present that also.