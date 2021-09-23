Agency Signs Up Against Corruption

The signing is an initiative under TIPNG’s Promoting Anti-Corruption and Integrity Strategies or the PAIS Project.

TIPNG CEO, Arianne Kassman said this new partnership signifies the proactive steps taken by the IICAC Office to respond to TIPNG’s call to enable greater integrity in the operation of their mandate.

“Papua New Guinea’s National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2010-2030 calls on state agencies to develop internal anti-corruption strategies. This new partnership signifies the proactive steps taken to respond to the TIPNG’s call to enable integrity in the operation of their mandate.

“TIPNG welcomes this opportunity to partner with the IICAC Office through a MoU for the development of an internal anti-corruption strategy that will support their mandate to administer and facilitate the establishment of the ICAC proper,”

The IICAC Office was re-established by the NEC in 2018 for the purpose of administering and facilitating the establishment of the “ICAC Proper” to combat corruption.