Agencies Address Transparency

The significant signing event took place at the IPA Haus and signed by IPA Managing Director Clarence Hoot and Director of the NFACD Matthew Damaru.

Mr Hoot expressed the importance of the MoU stating that the partnership is immense in terms of both organization’s roles in promoting transparency and accountability. The two are already in active collaboration through their partnership and the signing was only for formality sake.

Under the Government’s efforts towards addressing the AML/CTF issue, a Committee co-chaired by the Department of Justice and Attorney General and the Bank of Papua New Guinea, made up of relevant Government Agencies was set up to develop work plans to address the agenda.

The Committee consists of IPA, the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC), Internal Revenue Commission, the Bank of PNG and Treasury Department to name a few.

Signing of the MoU with other Government Agencies is one of the action items of the Committee to share information to help facilitate their work including investigations, and to recognize the commitments of IPA and the RPNGC towards implementing the action items.

Director Damaru said the sharing of information under the MOU is restricted to those that relevant laws allow for the custodians to release, and any other information requested is only after appropriate legal processes are followed.

This initiative believes in helping companies and individuals to conduct their business responsibly and in line with relevant laws.