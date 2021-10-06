Agarobe Opens Clan House

Governor Agarobe was speaking during the opening of the Gamoga clan house last Saturday in Kalo village in the Rigo district.

The clan house cost more than K46,000 and is a community-initiated project built by the Gamoga clan with funding assistance received from friends and families of clans from Kunika, Mumuri, and Potikele.

He said communities would not develop unless locals organize ourselves and work with their ward members or councilors in the communities.

Governor Agarobe advised the villagers to come forward with a village development plan and tell the government where to build major infrastructural projects. With this the provincial government can capture the projects together with counter-funding from the government.

“I came out here because I see that you are organized at the community level and building a community house by yourselves is a bonus and government will add value to what you are doing,” he said.

To complete the project Governor Agarobe will provide funding for fencing of the building, a storeroom, landscaping and installation of solar lights would happen this week.

Meantime, Rigo MP Lekwa Gure, congratulated Gamoga clan for being resilient in building a clan house at their own expense and using their own resources.

He also handed over chairs and tables paid for through the district development funds.

Photo/Story credit: Central Provincial Administration