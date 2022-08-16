AG and SOLGEN called on to assist court

Lawyer presenting the Port Moresby General Hospital Lillian Kauba, in the Coroner’s inquiry into the suspicious death of late teen Rex Wanzing, asked the Town Court House in Port Moresby to disqualify her from representing the hospital and allow the State to take carriage of the matter.

Head of the tribunal, Magistrate Josephine Kilage, said Kauba is fined under section 28 of the Coroner’s Act, for “interrupting proceedings of the inquest” after the matter had proceeded into the trial stage.

Kauba told the tribunal, headed by senior Magistrate Kilage and assisted by three other Magistrates that she had reached out to the Attorney General and the Office of the Solicitor General this morning.

Former Chief Justice Sir Arnold Amet, representing the family of the late Rex, assisted the court saying that the inquiry was an important matter and that the State should have taken lead in the case.

“The State should have taken the primary responsibility at the highest level,” added Sir Arnold.

The former Chief Justice told the court that Kauba was an in-house lawyer presenting the Port Moresby General Hospital and should only be assisting State lawyers from the Office of the Solicitor General and Attorney General’s office take lead in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Coronial inquest into the late 14-year old’s death commenced yesterday, Monday, 15th August with eye witnesses giving their accounts at the inquiry.