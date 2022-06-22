AFP Handover Forensic Equipment

AFP Assistant Police Commissioner, Jamie Strauss presented the two new portal digital forensic devices to Police Commissioner, David Manning witnessed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Donald Yamasombie yesterday, June 21.

The equipment was purchased together with a three-year license to operate.

Commissioner Strauss said this would address the need for such equipment to solve crimes particularly Transnational Organized crimes and collect concrete evidence for prosecution.

“This will allow RPNGC, forensic capabilities to acquire printing image capabilities of digital media along with production of report which can be collected and presented in court”, he added.

Commissioner Manning said the RPNGC was grateful for the support signaling warning to the public.

“Be warned. Technology is to be used for your own Leisure and privacy but when you use it to assist in committing offences, we now have the capability to extract evidence to present in court.”

Meanwhile, 10 members of the Constabulary have been trained to use the new technology equipment.