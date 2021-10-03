Afore conservation program

U.S Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Solomon Island, Erin Elizabeth Mckee visited Northern Province for the second time this year to discuss the Managalas Conservation Program and other related issues.

Ambassador McKee, accompanied by Governor Gary Juffa, flew into Afore District to meet with leaders of the Managalas Conservation Authority to further discuss conservation matters.

She said it was of global concern that people manage their natural resources particularly forest resources.

She said, the U.S is taking responsible roles in collaborating with likeminded nations to support and strengthen the advocacy for conservation of biodiversity and how to better manage the emitting of carbon waste.

The U.S Ambassador shared the same sentiments in her meetings with other key stakeholders in the province.

She emphasised that PNG is one of the greatest biodiversity source in the World and thus has to ensure that resources are managed well and contribute to reducing greenhouse emissions.

‘’The United states is not going anywhere, there will be many visits to be able to deepen the partnership and demonstrate our commitment to our shared future which is economic prosperity, security and freedom,’’ the U.S Ambassador said.

Apart from discussions on conservation discussions, Ambassador McKee talked about the importance of good governance, and the ability to collaborate with potential investors.

Photo credit: Benson McRubin’s Burua