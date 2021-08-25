Afghan Refugee Dilemma

Currently there are 19 refugees in Port Moresby and one in Manus who are still waiting for a permanent resettlement decision to be made on their future and their families who are back home.

An Afghan refugees spokesperson Zabiullah expressed grave concern that after 20 years of living as a refugee in the country nothing tangible has been done by neither the PNG government nor the Australian government to find a permanent solution for them.

Zabiullah added that their situation is very difficult because they are dealing with two countries that is Australia and Papua New Guinea.

He said they had approached the PNG government to assist them in bringing their families from Afghanistan to them through media assistance, and there was a promise for authorities to consider their situation but no positive response has been received since.

Zabiullah said with the current taking over of Taliban in Afghanistan all communication to their families back home has been cut because all communication towers were destroyed.

The refugees who are mostly men are concerned about their families but are at a loss as to what they can do for themselves.

During the media conference today, Chief Migration Officer, Stanis Hulahu expressed concern on the prolonged uncertainty of the Afghan refugees’ future.

“At this juncture in our country we don’t have a well-established humanitarian programme to cater for such situation, compared to other developed countries or so called welfare state that have well developed humanitarian programmes and have been dealing with this kind of situation for a very long time,” Mr Hulahu said.

He further stated that as a Melanesian country we have never been exposed to a situation like this before until the RRA programme came about and now we are exposed to hosting, accommodating and living with people from other countries who are living with us categorized as refugees and non-refugees.

But there is a flicker light at the end of the tunnel with the Chief Migration Officer working on putting in place a procedure to handle such situation in the future.

Mr Hulahu said Papua New Guinea like other Melanesian countries does not have a previous history of dealing with such situation and so there is no standard procedure in handling such cases.

“I have put in mechanisms in place for us to deal with such situations going forward. So that in future when PNG is confronted with a situation like this from an immigration perspective we are better prepared to negotiate properly such bilateral programmes we are in.”

However, he decided to set up a Refugee Status determination Steering Committee, it is made up of experienced Papua New Guinean leaders from business sector from government and churches, and the Catholic Bishops Conference is invited to come onboard.

“That is the committee that will help the Chief Immigration Officer to seriously finding durable solutions for the refugees living in PNG,” he added.

Mr Hulahu concluded that they have prepared a submission to the cabinet in the coming weeks to look at how visas can be issued for refugees and non-refugees in our country so that their status can be regularized, that is making them become legal and no longer aliens.