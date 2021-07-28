ADRP Team Seminar #1

ADRP Team Leader Dr. Thomas Webster led and outlined the autonomy and decentralization framework for analysis and discussion over the coming months leading up to the National Conference set tentatively for October.

Dr. Webster said the issues identified in guiding the discussions are:

Capacity deterioration of basic service delivery systems Weakening of National Institutions relating to governance and oversight

Dr Webster highlighted the CLRC and DPLGA Final Report in 2015. The report states:

“Despite improved service delivery being one of the objectives of the Organic Law, service delivery has deteriorated over more than 20 years. This is particularly the case in rural areas where most people live.”

ADRP is focused on achieving its objectives by facilitating an informed national conversation with dialogue and information sharing between academics, policy practitioners, political leaders and civil society.

He said: Information sharing must be centred on the issues and challenges to autonomy and decentralised governance arrangements in PNG, with a view to improving access to basic services for the community as envisioned in the National Constitution.

Dr Webster explained that it is through the process of information sharing that key policy makers will have increased knowledge on options for autonomy and decentralisation in the country.

This will enable them to consider specific legal and technical arrangements coming from a National Forum and for follow-up actions through GoPNG departments and processes.

Dr Webster said people could contribute to the conversation by sharing their views and experiences with others through platforms such as radio talk shows, letters to newspapers and interacting with the Autonomy and Decentralization Research Project Facebook page.

The discussions in the seminar will contribute to facilitating a robust discussion at the National Conference that is set for October (tentative) this year.

The Conference Report will then be submitted for Consideration to the Government.

Seminar dates are as follows: