ADRP Seminar #5

Last week, the ADRP hosted its 5th seminar. Presenting his paper on Intergovernmental Fiscal Arrangements was the Chairman and CEO of the National Economic and Fiscal Commission (NEFC), Patrick Painap.

The mandated role of the NEFC as an independent advisory body of the state, is to assess, monitor and make recommendations on PNG’s economic and fiscal policies,

In his presentation, Painap assessed the impact of intergovernmental financing. The objectives of his paper were to:

Encourage and contribute to the discussion on the Autonomy and Decentralization Reforms

Raise awareness and generate knowledge on areas or options relating to fiscal autonomy and greater fiscal decentralization, and

Inform participants about key priority (by NEFC) to review the Intergovernmental financial arrangements in line with the decentralization reforms.

One of the many points presented by Painap was on the responsibilities of revenue generation. From 1989 to 2019, 78% of all responsibilities and activities happened at the national level, while 28% took place at the Sub-National Level.

When it came to the status of decentralization in regard to the share of revenue responsibilities, 90% of all revenue from 2010 to 2018, was collected at the national level by national government authorities while only 10% was collected by the subnational level.

Painap said the expectations of sub-national levels varied from the national level. He said, for instance, provinces want more decision-making powers to administer their affairs, control their finances and develop their constituencies, whilst, the objectives of the national government are to ensure there are systems in place for governance and accountability etc.

He also brought to light key existing problems such as the inefficiencies and fragmentation in the subnational financing systems.

Painap said one of the key issues in the intergovernmental financial systems in the country are the inconsistencies in functions and responsibilities. He said this was due to confusion and duplication over functions and responsibilities and funding arrangements at different levels of government institutions.

He said, if not addressed adequately, these issues are likely to contribute to greater fiscal imbalances leading to greater economic implications and add to the already heavily burdened weakened systems of basic service delivery and quality services to Papua New Guineans.