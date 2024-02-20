ADRA Submits Water Supply Feasibility Study Reports

Member for Yangoru-Saussia and Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru thanked ADRA for their partnership with the District Development Authority to improve the lives of the people in the District in line with the National WASH Policy.

ADRA country manager, Darren Yorio today (Tuesday 20th February) submitted three completed water supply feasibility study reports to Mr Maru.

The reports included the full feasibility study for developing a modern water supply at Wingei Secondary School, Kusmabuk High School, and the Yangoru Mobile Barracks using underground bores and a filtration system.

The Yangoru-Saussia DDA has proposed to develop standalone water supply systems for all these three critical institutions. All three will have bore water supply systems.

In Kusambuk, the water supply system will cover the needs of the high school, the primary school, and the surrounding communities.

“The cost to build these stand-alone modern water supply systems are: Wingei water supply system- K1.5 million; Kusambuk water supply system K1.5 million, and Yangoru Mobile Barracks is at K3 million,” said Mr Maru.

He stated, “The Yangoru-Saussia DDA is very keen to have modern water supply facilities in all our high schools and secondary schools and key Government institutions like the Yangoru Mobile Barracks. In terms of process, the three feasibility study reports will now be submitted to Water PNG Limited to undertake their technical evaluation of the study and designs as the regulator of the water and sanitation industry of Papua New Guinea.”

Only upon Water PNG’s visit and approval of designs and the cost, the Yangoru-Saussia DDA will proceed to contract ADRA to build these three proposed modern water supply systems.