Administrator Power meets with PM Marape

These investments will provide life-saving assistance in response to current humanitarian crises, facilitate greater access to clean energy for thousands of Papua New Guineans, help build capacity to prepare for future natural disasters – especially as the effects of climate crisis intensify, and strengthen the country’s health sector that was strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following USAID initiatives were announced:

Opening of USAID Country Representative Office

$5.2 million (K18.97 million) in new humanitarian assistance to support preparedness and respond to ongoing volcanic activity

$1.2 million (K4.38 million) to power solar mini-grids through USAID’s EDGE Fund

Additional programs and resources to support global health security in the Pacific Islands, and

Strengthening the response to HIV/AIDS.

Administrator Power’s trip marks a trio of high-level cabinet-level visits to PNG within four months – following Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.