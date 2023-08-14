 

Administrator Power meets with PM Marape

09:45, August 14, 2023
Yesterday afternoon, Administrator Samantha Power announced USAID’s significant investments to Papua New Guinea (PNG).

These investments will provide life-saving assistance in response to current humanitarian crises, facilitate greater access to clean energy for thousands of Papua New Guineans, help build capacity to prepare for future natural disasters – especially as the effects of climate crisis intensify, and strengthen the country’s health sector that was strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following USAID initiatives were announced:

  • Opening of USAID Country Representative Office
  • $5.2 million (K18.97 million) in new humanitarian assistance to support preparedness and respond to ongoing volcanic activity
  • $1.2 million (K4.38 million) to power solar mini-grids through USAID’s EDGE Fund
  • Additional programs and resources to support global health security in the Pacific Islands, and
  • Strengthening the response to HIV/AIDS.

Administrator Power’s trip marks a trio of high-level cabinet-level visits to PNG within four months – following Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. 

