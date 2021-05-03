ADI conducting health patrols in NIP

Despite difficulties faced in 2020 due to Covid– 19, the Australian Doctor’s International completed nine outreach health patrols.

ADI said almost three quarters of the patrols are sea based.

The first patrol of this year was successfully carried out at the Lelet Plateau in February.

The health team spent one week visiting four villages.

The top three health issues were skin infections, musculoskeletal issues and lifestyle diseases.

The patrols have also ensured that awareness on COVID 19 reaches those in remote locations.

ADI has been partnering with the New Ireland Government for the past 10 years with over K4.5 million invested in the partnership.