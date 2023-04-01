ADF Personnel in PNG

The training aims to strengthen the enduring relationship between the two countries through the enhancement of military skills. As part of the exercise, personnel from the ADF's 4th Health Battalion visited a regimental aid post in Port Moresby to better understand the military and civilian health services provided within PNG.

According to Medical Officer, Lieutenant Loren Parsons, the visit was an opportunity for the Australian medics to evaluate what training and mentorship were required to develop the PNGDF's skills.

Lieutenant Parsons stated that meeting the medical staff at the regimental aid post was an excellent opportunity for them to tailor the Combat First Aid Course to the PNGDF.

He further stated that they were in PNG to find ways both the Australian and PNG health systems could help each other. Since 2009, ADF mentoring training teams have delivered specialist courses to build shared understanding, leadership, discipline, and military capability between the two countries.

PNGDF Warrant Officer Class 2, Joe Tunu manages the regimental aid post and explained that the clinic was initially set up for soldiers and their dependents but had evolved to provide free medical services to all community members.

Warrant Officer Joe Tunu said that their medical staff appreciated the ADF providing specialist training to help more families in need of their services and to keep the health standard up.

He expressed his gratitude towards Australia's commitment to improving the PNG health and stated that ADF is part of them.