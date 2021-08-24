 

ADF assists PNGDF

11:48, August 24, 2021
The Australian Defence Force recently donated two sets of vital equipment to PNGDF at Murray Barracks headquarters.

The equipment are a brand new Codon Radio Communication system and a DJ Phantom 4 drone that will be used by PNGDF for operational purposes.

The equipment was presented by the Head of Australian Defence Staff to Colonel James Kid, to PNGDF Chief of Logistics Colonel Albert Palawa.

Colonel Kid said the equipment is very important in their work, and is a sign of more and better cooperation initiatives to come from Australian Defence Force and PNG Defence Force.

The equipment will now be kept in the PNGDF Logistics and Supply system and will be issued through the normal supply system of military.

