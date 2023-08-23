ADF Aids B’ville Volcano Victims

The eruption has prompted a collaborative effort between Bougainville and Australia to deliver much-needed assistance to affected communities.

In a commendable display of cooperation, supplies including crucial hygiene kits, water containers, and essential household items have been swiftly transported to Buka by Australian Defence Force aircraft, namely the C-27 and C-130.

Jon Philp, the High Commissioner of Australia to Papua New Guinea, expressed the importance of this joint effort as a testament to the enduring friendship and neighbourly support between the two nations.

Philp, while addressing Bougainville President Ishmael Toroama, Vice President Patrick Nisira, and Minister for Police John Bosco Ragu, highlighted the significance of the Bougainville Peace Agreement as a foundation for such collaborations.

He stressed that the commitment to aid in times of crisis is a fundamental aspect of their partnership, and the presence of the Australian Defence Force signifies their intent to provide humanitarian assistance with peace at the forefront of their mission.

President Toroama conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for Australia's prompt response and support. He emphasized that the assistance rendered by Australia not only alleviates the distress faced by affected communities but also underscores the strength of the relationship between the two countries.

The President expressed his gratitude for the expeditious reaction of the Australian authorities, considering that the request for assistance had been made only recently by President Toroama and Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister, James Marape.