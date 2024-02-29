Addressing transnational crimes

Transnational crime has an adverse impact on the levels of investment and employment opportunities in a country. PNG must address transnational crime to attract investment in all sectors of the economy, which has the potential to provide more jobs for the increasing population of youth in the country.

The National Research Institute Issues Paper No. 46, titled "Transnational crime on the rise in Papua New Guinea: Challenges and some ways it can be addressed" by Research Officer Julian Melpa highlights some ways that can be used to address transnational crimes in PNG.

Melpa write, “Some of the key transnational crimes in PNG include human trafficking, wildlife trafficking, firearm smuggling, drug smuggling, artifacts smuggling, and maritime piracy.”

The author highlighted that, “For transnational crime to be addressed in PNG, the government should do more in the following:

Capacity building of law enforcement agencies and other agencies involved in crime management,

Training of law enforcement officers to be more proactive in their approach,

Recruitment of more experts in the field of transnational crime management and control,

Providing modern facilities for law enforcement,

Establishing more laboratories for analyzing illegal substances,

Creation of public awareness about the evils of transnational crimes, and

Promoting effective collaboration and sharing of information between key agencies engaged in managing transnational crimes.”

The Publication and can be accessed on the PNG NRI website https://www.pngnri.org.