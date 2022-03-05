Addressing Limited Space Issue

Over 29,000 Grade 12 students sat for the national examination in 2021. However, only 11,000 secured a place in a tertiary institution.

Chairman of the Lutheran Institute of Higher Learning council, Dr Eric Kwa, outlined that the 36 institutions of higher learning in PNG have limited capacity, which means over 11,000 students are pushed out of the system every year.

Dr Kwa hopes that the Lutheran University of Papua New Guinea Bill 2022 will help the government address this concerning trend.

“Our universities are cramped in small spaces. Our universities cannot expand. They cannot build new facilities, that’s why they cannot accept students,” he said.

“That’s why the system of the GPA (grade point average). GPA is a control mechanism; you must get this GPA because we don’t have space.”

Dr Kwa stressed on the importance of allowing expansions in institutions of higher learning to give more students the opportunity of furthering their education.

“And so we hope that through this particular journey that we have taken, our church can also provide that platform for students to come.

“We want to have a university where we’ll have a very small administration office in one location but our church institutions will be our outreach centres. So we’ll try open up our programs online and we’ll try and do correspondence so our students can have access to this university – based in our districts.”

(Chairman of the Lutheran Institute of Higher Learning council, Dr Eric Kwa)