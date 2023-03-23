Addressing Domestic Violence in Workplace

According to OTML's Counsellor, Joachim ToRavit, marital issues were the major cause of the 22% of cases related to domestic violence that his team assisted with in 2022 out of a total of 179 cases.

ToRavit emphasized the need to raise awareness on the issue, as it affects the physical and mental well-being of employees, ultimately impacting their families and work performance.

Mental health issues resulting from domestic violence cases were also a concern, with 39% of affected employees experiencing depression, 38% suffering from anxiety, and 33% being affected by stress.

ToRavit stressed that domestic violence is happening within work areas and communities, impacting people's livelihoods, family life, and work performance.

It is therefore essential to address the issue and put an end to domestic violence. Examples of domestic violence include verbal abuse, sexual abuse, psychological abuse, and physical abuse. Signs of domestic violence include possessiveness, jealousy, ridiculing/belittling, threats, and physical and sexual abuse.

Employees affected by domestic violence are encouraged to seek assistance by contacting the EAP Team, with ToRavit and Serah Tabike as the primary points of contact.

In critical situations, employees can contact the Asset Protection Department, and for those on break or offsite, seeking an Interim Protection Order against their abusive partner, finding a safe house, and talking to a religious leader or village court are recommended.

The EAP Team can also conduct awareness sessions with respective teams that require it.