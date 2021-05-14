Address security issues: Namah

Mr Namah, called for an early recall of Parliament for a bipartisan Parliamentary approach to a “national crisis that has clearly moved beyond politics”.

He said in a democratic state, people within clearly defined boundaries come together to pledge their loyalty, resources and energies to protect themselves and promote their common interests.

“The security of this nation is placed in certain agencies such as the police, defense force, intelligence-gathering agencies and the judicial system.

“With this responsibility there is monopoly under legal sanction on the use of lethal weapons in the hands of its security apparatus.

“When tribal groups or criminals take up arms against the police force, they burn down police stations and shoot at police and terrorize other citizens without compunction, this is a challenge to the State,” he said.

Mr Namah said when the State does not do anything, when it appears helpless and is silent, that is when it no longer has a monopoly on the use of lethal weapons.

“Control, or some of it at least, has passed on to others that are not authorised by law. That is the point when the government has lost control and is unable to protect its citizens.

“That is when we have a serious security issue. Papua New Guinea, unfortunately, has arrived at this point,” he said.

Mr Namah said there is presently a health and a law and order issue and must be addressed in a holistic approach.

“Our people are taking a triple blow from the COVID-19 Pandemic, escalating law and order problem and from economy in depression.

“I am calling for an early recall of Parliament and for a bi-partisan approach to meet this national crisis that has moved beyond politics and the Government’s ability to handle.”