Address Resettlement Of Manam Islanders

Ben Mambote, speaking on behalf of the islanders at Asuramba Care Centre said leaders in the past three parliaments had not seriously considered settling the islanders.

He said the population at the care centres are increasing since they were resettled from Manam Island following a volcanic eruption in 2004. He said because of the population increase, they are now facing land issues and lawlessness.

Mambote said they are now fighting with the locals at Asuramba and the best option is to resettlement, so they can stay on their own land and rebuild their lives.

He also added that they are still lacking basic services with medicine running out.

A female community representative, Betty Mambote, said there is also a need for a school and other services. She said they must build a technical and high school at the care centres for the Manam children.

She said because there are no schools to keep the children and teenagers busy so they are engaged in illegal activities and cause problems.