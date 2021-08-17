Address Child Protection

Director for Child and Family Services, Simon Yanis said the office is responsible for coordinating national efforts in addressing and protecting the rights of the children at the national level.

Prostitution and child labour is illegal under the Lukautim Pikinnini Act.

Mr Yanis in reference to the recent report of a 15-year-old girl, who was sold by a family member for prostitution, said young girls between 15-18 years old, are engaged in prostitution activities. This was taking place in brothels in the city, especially those from the settlements and the Motukoitabu villages.

“At the moment the issue of child prostitution is a hidden issue but we suspect in general. If you see the night clubs in the entertainment industry, we have an influx of girls coming from the villages and they are very young girls,” he said.

Secretary for Department for Religion, Youth and Community Development, Jerry Ubase said called on provincial welfare offices to develop mechanisms that will address child prostitution.

“NDC welfare office is responsible to ensure that they move to locations like night clubs to check, but right now they cannot. They are handicapped.

“They need to be under an office to give them the tools to address some of these issues. Right now they are still with us. The National Office coordinates all the welfare issues in the country.”

Secretary Ubase added that under the Lukautim Pikinini Act, parents are responsible for child negligence.

He said the Government cannot be blamed for the influx of child prostitution and even for children selling food and other items on the streets for survival.