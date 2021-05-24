Additional funding needed: Leader

A community leader, however, is calling for additional funding, saying K400,000 will only complete a small portion.

In 2016, the Southern Highlands Provincial Government, under the leadership of Governor William Powi, gave K6 million for the Siwi-Utame Loop Road. The project started at Kapola and ended at Paware while the rest of the council wards along the Siwi-Utame range – towards Pale and Yarena – were yet to be reached.

Community leader in the Tiri ward, Julius Kimba, said for the last 20 years, the people of Siwi-Utame have been suffering from lack of basic government services.

The community leader pointed out that it would cost over K15 million to successfully complete the road infrastructure from Kirane to Yarena – the initial K6 million and the recent K400,000 can only do so much.

Kimba said as part of the Ialibu-Pangia electorate, they were entitled to a portion of the district services improvement program funds. However, they had been overlooked.

The people of Siwi-Utame are now appealing to the Southern Highlands Provincial Government for a further funding allocation for the loop road.

The Siwi-Utame Loop Road starts at the main Highlands Highway at Kirane junction and finishes at Yarena, where it connects with the Kagua-Erave road.

Siwi-Utame is made up of more than 13 council wards with a population of over 18 thousand people.