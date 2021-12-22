ADB To Rescue PPL’s Aging Infrastructure

Minister for State Owned Enterprises, William Duma said nearly all transmission lines in the grid and equipment from the sub-stations are old and require replacements.

Minister Duma, PNG Power Board Chairman Moses Maladina and KCH Chairman, Dr. David Kavanamur met this week to find solutions to resolve the ongoing power issues.

“We have been able to source some funding with the help mainly from the Asian Development Bank and we are expecting the second tranche to come into the States account around Christmas time.

“When we have access to funding we require, we will start rehabilitating most of the equipment and power stations and the entire transmission network that has been giving us problems,” Minister Duma said.

He said that PNG Power has been able to identify and pinpoint where the problem areas are and will get all the necessary equipment quickly in time.

Mr Maladina said they have a plan in place for quick fix solutions and long term plans for grid stability.

“We have, right throughout the country some legacy issues. It is the POM grid that we are addressing, the RAMU Grid and the grid in East New Britain. Therefore, the issues that we have over in the Highlands last week was due to a lot of rain that affected lines in the Chimbu area. This subsequently had an effect right throughout the upper Highlands,” he said.

Mr Maladina stated that there had been issues with landslips under the pounder in Southern Highlands and that they were only operating on 4megawatt.

“We are going to buy a 12megawatt generator just for Mt Hagen as a standby solution, while we fix up pounder and at the same time, we have the Yonki Toe of dam power plant generation, which will probably be commissioned in the next few weeks.”

Meantime, Dr. Kavanamur said there is an increased investment in power on the grid in Port Moresby and Lae.

“We are looking at increased rehabilitation of the power grid in Port Moresby. Power supply is not an issue, it is the evacuation of power onto the power grid. You have to modernize the grid,”

He said the power stations that are being worked on is the Motukea power station, Papa/Lealea power grid and Edevu station, which is coming on stream. There is about 54megawatts, they are working on the power station for Edevu and the transmission line all the way to Port Moresby that is also intended with water.

“There’s water and power interlinked. The consistency in supply and source and consistency in supply of water and therefore, those are measures that we have taken, not just for Port Moresby but the provinces as well,” Dr Kavanamur said.

He added: “That’s quite important, Ramu too is coming on stream. We are working on the final approval of 180megawatts that will be generated with power lines running all the way up to Ramu Nickel and all the way up to Angoram and covering West Sepik.”

Dr Kavanamur highlighted the short and medium term plans, stating that Minister Duma and the Prime Minister have directed that if Edevu comes on stream, power will be supplied to Kerema through to Alotau in Milne Bay Province.

Moses Maladina once again stressed on the concerns of legacy issues and said for the next 10-15 years, despite population increase, they have plans to facilitate that now to avoid problems in the future.

“In five years’ time, we shouldn’t have this kind of problem. So we are anticipating that we are having a grid from Yonki through to Madang, Wewak and onto Vanimo. We are thinking of Port Moresby to Kerema all the way to Alotau.

“We have to plan now for the next 10 years and we anticipate that the population is going to increase,” he said.

It is hoped that come the New Year, there will be an upgrade to old distribution and transmission lines.