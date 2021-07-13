ACP thanks Bulolo district

ACP Guinness said they had difficulties in securing funds to support additional police personnel to accompany the body of the late Mobile Squad 15 member, Senior Constable Bati Guza, to Daru.

He commended the Bulolo MP and Deputy Prime Minister, Sam Basil, and his District Development Authority (DDA) for making it possible for additional MS15 personnel to farewell their colleague for the last time.

The body of the late Senior Constable Guza was laid to rest at his Mur village, Ward 2 area, of Oriomo-Bituri Rural LLG in the South Fly electorate of Western Province.

The late Guza served more than 26 years in Morobe Province; first with Traffic in Lae Metropolitan Command, where he was transferred to Bulolo and served with MS15 until his passing.

The repatriation party will return to Bulolo this week.

(Officers from the office of Bulolo MP, with police personnel, returning to Daru through the Oriyamu River after the burial. Picture: Bustin Anzu, Police Media)