ACP supports liquor ban

He said with the passing of PNG’s founding father, it is customary that the nation should be in mourning.

“As indigenous Papua New Guineans, we should all know our customary obligations,” he stated.

“People abusing alcohol and causing disturbances will definitely be cause for concern during this period as it will cause insult to others, where trouble will may flare up.

“The ban will also assist police as we are stretched in maintaining peace and order throughout the City as people flock to the haus sore as well as everyday law and order issues.

“At this point in time, we don’t need unnecessary problems caused by alcohol abuse.”