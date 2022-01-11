ACP Condemns Actions Against Woman

Commander NCD/Central, Assistant Commissioner Anthony Wagambie Junior, strongly condemned the ill treatment allegedly meted out to an elderly woman from Simbu, who was allegedly beaten and held captive at Port Moresby’s Konedobu suburb.

The bruised and distraught victim was allegedly beaten and held captive for over two days.

ACP Wagambie said her captors accused her of causing the death of her own son through witchcraft.

Tribal Foundation, a non-government international advocacy group based in Port Moresby, alerted the office of the Police Commissioner who then raised the issue with ACP Wagambie’s office.

The Commander’s office issued the instructions and Fox unit 203 was immediately dispatched to rescue the distraught victim.

“We cannot allow this sick culture to take root in this city,” said ACP Wagambie Jnr.

“If you beat up and deprive the rights and liberty of a person; the law will deal with you.

“Port Moresby is a metropolitan city inhabited by a multi-racial community.

“Whatever beliefs there are, this should not be happening in this day and age, especially in a metropolitan.”

The police chief said, law enforcement agencies would have to work together and undertake a massive awareness on sorcery related violence and killings to educate the masses, and remind them about the consequences of the law.