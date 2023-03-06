Accountability Issues Highlighted

He said there are a lot of challenges in the systems that state government agencies are tasked to administer.

The Deputy Secretary also said that the government has in place good laws and policies. There are structured plans in place. However, implementation is key.

“The greatest challenge is how can we ensure we effectively and prudently administer the resources that are within our, within the availability of diff sectors resource that are given to them which they can use to ensure this plan is actually implemented and delivered.”

Kumung says the government has been working in collaboration with CIMC to implement the Open Government Partnership. Papua New Guinea is one of the signatories in ensuring the freedom of information in physical transparency physical, extractive sector transparency, and government information management.

Kumung says discussions will continue.