Accidents on the rise along Sepik Highway

East Sepik Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Albert Beli said there had been increase in traffic accidents along the highway in the recent months. He said with election campaign going on, the movement of vehicles has increased. Road users are being asked to apply caution when traveling.

“Drivers of PMV buses and trucks must carry the required amount of according to the seats available and must not overload. When people are hanging on the side or are not sitting properly inside the vehicles, they are likely to fall off (if) the vehicle goese off the road or hits an oncoming vehicle. It is the responsibility of the driver and the crew to make sure that the passengers are not hanging outside of the vehicles,” said the PPC.

PPC Beli then made reference to a vehicle accident that claimed one life, and injuring two others.

“That happened on Sunday 29 May where a vehicle that was travelling from Wewak towards Maprik was climbing Boem mountain when the vehicle's engine (failed) and the vehicle (reversed) then overturned, killing a male and seriously injuring two females. They were all from Wapindumaka Village in Wosera,” he said.