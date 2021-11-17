Academic Year Ends Dec 10

Provincial program advisor for education, Keith Tangui, stressed that all lessons need to be completed despite having a “difficult year” due to COVID-19.

This was why they revised the academic program for the remainder of this year, which saw students taking home projects and assignments starting Monday, November 8th.

This was marked as week 7 of term 4 while school will conclude in week 11.

“We don’t want everything to be pushed back to the other year, like we did last year,” Tangui said.

“So all parents, all communities and citizens of Morobe, we’re taking the new normal because we see many of our teachers have died due to COVID-19.

“And new normal; wearing facemasks to school, having hand sanitiser at school, looking after themselves is very important.

“We’re doing the same thing for all our teachers too.”

