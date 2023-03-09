ABG undergoes cabinet reshuffle

Three Ministers have been decommissioned with three new appointments to replace them and a reshuffle within cabinet saw several Ministers reassigned to new portfolios.

The new ministers that were sworn in on Tuesday include:

Dennis Lokonai, Member for Bolave Constituency as Minister for Health

Junior Tumare, Member for Makis Constituency as Minister for Lands, Physical Planning, Environment Conservation and Climate Change and,

Robin Wilson, Member for Terra as Minister for Mineral and Energy Resources

President Ishmael Toroama, in welcoming the new Ministers and announcing the reshuffle, said this was the first major reshuffle made in his capacity as the President and chairman of the Bougainville Executive Council (BEC).

He reiterated that during past ministerial reshuffles, he had stated that changes in cabinet were required to maintain the confidence and trust people have in the government to effectively deliver services and to ensure their resolve for an independent Bougainville is not compromised.

President Toroama welcomed the three new Ministers to the cabinet and called on them to fulfil their new responsibilities with commitment and pragmatic leadership.

He further congratulated the incumbent Ministers of the BEC through the reshuffle who have assumed new portfolios in the BEC, and this included Amanda Masono as the appointed Minister for Public Service, Minister Joseph Mona as the appointed Minister for Technical Services, Minister Theonilla Matbob as the appointed Minister for Community Government and Minister Thomas Pata’aku as the appointed Minister for Education.

Toroama stressed that he expected the same commitment and energy that the incumbent Ministers had given to their former ministries in their new portfolios.

The Ministers were reminded that the Toroama/Nisira government has a focal point to introduce reforms and prepare Bougainville for independence, and it required innovative and committed leadership at the political level by the respective Ministers of the cabinet to achieve that.

Meanwhile, President Toroama extended his gratitude to the former Minister for Police and Correctional Services, Thomas Tari Member for South Bougainville Veterans, former Minister for Technical Services, Dr. Joe Kim Suamaru, Member for Kopi and the former Minister for Mineral Energy Resources, Rodney Osioco, Member for Kokoda, for their time and effort as ministers of the Bougainville Executive Council.

“You have served the government loyally in the last three years and I thank you for your service to the government and the people,” Toroama said.