ABG President’s final statement

When presenting his final Ministerial Statement for the year 2022 on December 20th, President Ishmael Toroama said the Era Kone Covenant has enabled a lot of progress in preparing for the ratification.

“Our technical team is currently engaged with the national technical team to deliberate on the parameters of the Constitutional regulations and the ratification process,” he stated.

“Intergovernmental relations have remained cordial between the Autonomous Bougainville Government and the Government of Papua New Guinea. At the Joint Supervisory Body meetings, the outcomes have been progressive to provide more funding and technical assistance through the drawdown of powers and capacity building of our departments.

“Issues such as fisheries, tax remittance and the Bougainville Copper Limited shares have been addressed at the JSB level.

“I am happy to report that the remaining BCL shares will be divested to the Autonomous Bougainville Government within the next three months.

“Mr. Speaker, on a broader scale, this year has been quite challenging for the government and the administration. We have had to endure challenges with funding constraints, law and order issues and economic woes from a minimal internal revenue.

“However, these challenges have not made the government lose sight of our key development priorities in improving economic growth by empowering the economic sector and improving law and order.

“In the next year, the government will be putting a lot more emphasis on improving the economy and law and order.

“Do not lose hope, we are on the right path to delivering the desire by 97.7 percent of Bougainvilleans for independence.

“Trust your government, your leaders and continue to support us by participating in developing Bougainville and keeping the leadership in your prayers.”