ABG outlines 2023 focus areas

Bougainville President, Ishmael Toroama, made the statement during his New Year’s message for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

President Toroama said in the last three years, his government had focused on the post referendum joint consultations with the National Government.

With the 2019 Bougainville Referendum results about to be tabled in the National Parliament for ratification this year, the ABG is focused on capacity building in each of its social and development sectors.

“Bougainville must have a sound economic base that is complemented by a safe and secure environment as we prepare for political independence,” President Toroama said.

“Bougainville has a lot of resources that can earn revenue for the government but it is up to our leaders and our people to be receptive to economic development.

“A very optimistic sign of progress in economic development on Bougainville is the increase in our internal revenue from K30 million to K50 million for 2022.”

President Toroama said this shows that Bougainville has the potential to earn more revenue if more emphasis was placed on economic development projects.

Meantime, he revealed that two important economic development projects that will be launched early this year are the Bougainville water bottling project and the Bougainville refinery to process gold.

In terms of law and order, the Bougainville Police Service will be boosting its ranks with the recruitment of new officers this year.

This exercise will be done to ensure more police presence is felt within Bougainville’s communities.