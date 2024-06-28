ABG launches women empowerment policies

President of Bougainville Ishmael Toroama, described these as important policy initiatives for Bougainville as the region prepares for independence.

“This is a very important time in the history of Bougainville. We are preparing for independence. All our faculties must stand ready to complement the political will of this government to attain nothing short of political independence for Bougainville,” he said.

President Toroama highlighted the crucial role of civil society organizations (CSOs) in Bougainville’s development, adding that the new Civil Society Partnerships Policy aims to streamline and enhance the coordination between CSOs and the ABG.

“A coordinated approach to providing aid by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) is crucial for maximizing efficiency and impact,” he said.

“By working closely with the ABG, CSOs can ensure that their initiatives align with governmental priorities under our Bougainville Long Term Vision and the Bougainville Integrated Strategic Development Plan (BISDP), fostering a cohesive and strategic approach to development.”

Speaking on the Gender Equality, Women Empowerment, Peace and Security Policy, President Toroama acknowledged that this Policy was crucial in addressing disparities in access to basic human rights, social and economic services, adding that confronting these issues creates a foundation for a more just and equitable Bougainville.

“This policy will promote legal reforms to protect women from discrimination and violence, ensuring their roles are only respected but also enhanced. However, it is important to highlight that this gender policy is not solely about protecting women's rights. It is about safeguarding the rights of both women and men, ensuring that no individual in Bougainville is marginalized based on their gender,” he stated.

ABG Minister for the Department of Community Development Hon. Morris Opeti when delivering his speech said it was a historical milestone to launch not just one but two groundbreaking policies that will shape the future of Bougainville communities.

“We affirm our commitment in promoting gender equality and empowering women in Bougainville,” he said.

Minister Opeti added that these policies are not just words on paper, but they reflect Bougainville’s shared values and aspirations, representing culmination of months of dialogues and collaboration from various stakeholders.

He called on Bougainvilleans to do their part in turning these policies into actions.

“As we embark on the implementation phase, I call upon each and every one of you to join hands and play your part in turning these policies into action. Whether you are a government official, a civil society leader, a community activist, or a concerned citizen, your contribution is vital in realizing our vision of a more equitable, inclusive, and peaceful Bougainville,” Minister Opeti urged.

The launching of these two policies were witnessed by the Cabinet Ministers and Members of the Bougainville House of Representatives, National Member for North Bougainville Francesca Semoso, stakeholders and partners in Bougainville, including representatives of the Government of Australia and New Zealand, and UN Women.