ABG hosts dedication service

The dedication service began with a ‘unity walk’ from the ABG Polytech Centre to the United Church, led by ABG Minister for Public Service, Joseph Mona, Member for Atolls, Pais Taehu and Acting Chief Secretary, Shadrach Himata.

Speaking at the dedication service, ABG Acting Chief Secretary Himata reflected on the theme of the service ‘God is interested in you and you are worthy to serve Him’, calling on public servants to renew their commitment to serving God by serving the people of Bougainville.

“Our journey today is not only a political journey, but it is also a spiritual journey,” he stated.

Himata said 2021 was the year of designing and mapping the roadmap, and 2022 onwards will be the implementation years.

“We are expected to drive the work plans and programs with dedication and commitment and on time,” Himata stressed.

“Today and going forward, we must be motivated by the fact that we are going to deliver a nation for our people. And we must get these small but fundamental things right in our daily lives and in our workplaces.”

In his address to the public servants, ABG Minister for Public Service and Member for Lule Constituency, Joseph Mona, reiterated on morals to be upheld during the discharge of duties.

“As public servants, we should be more concerned with the rights and wrongs in line with our duties and responsibilities when serving our people,” he stated.

Minister Mona called on all public servants to change their attitude and faithfully serve the government and the people of Bougainville.

ABG President, Ishmael Toroama, delivered a powerful message to the public servants, highlighting specific priority areas for each sector to implement in 2022 onwards.

President Toroama said the dedication service should not just be seen as a formality; rather it must lead to changes in how public servants apply themselves at work and outside of work.

President Toroama called on all Ministers and Heads of Departments to ensure the 2022 presidential programs are implemented in a timely and efficient manner. He also announced that his office will be calling for reviews on progress beginning in April.

“The Chief Secretary and Bougainville Strategic Research Planning Secretariat will collaborate in driving and monitoring the president’s 2022 work program,” he stated.

“My office will specifically request bimonthly reviews with Ministers and Departmental Heads to monitor progress and make adjustments where necessary.

“The first review will be in April.”