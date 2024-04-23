ABG community engagement program in Panguna

Kicking off in the township of Panguna yesterday, this initiative marks a pivotal step towards addressing longstanding concerns and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders.

The program, meticulously designed to encompass veterans in the Central Bougainville region and the Panguna landowning communities, underscores the ABG's commitment to inclusive governance and effective communication. At the forefront of this endeavour is the dissemination of accurate information regarding the issuance of exploration license EL01 to Bougainville Copper Limited (BCL).

The decision to grant BCL a 5-year extension of EL01 was made following rigorous legal processes and underscores the ABG's dedication to navigating the complex landscape of the Panguna redevelopment project. Given the project's sensitive background, characterized by legacy issues and ongoing opposition, the ABG recognized the urgent need for comprehensive community engagement to dispel misinformation and address pertinent queries.

Central to the engagement strategy is the cultivation of trust and alliance with key community stakeholders, including veterans and local government representatives. ABG President Ishmael Toroama reaffirmed the government's overarching commitment to safeguarding the interests of all Bougainvilleans, emphasizing the pivotal role of economic stability in realizing Bougainville's political aspirations for independence.

Acting Chief Secretary Kearnneth Nanei elucidated the legal framework underpinning the ABG's decision, clarifying misconceptions surrounding the applicability of the 1967 Bougainville Copper Agreement (BCA). With the enactment of the Bougainville Mining Act in 2015, all mining-related matters within Bougainville fall under the purview of the ABG, superseding national legislation.

Beyond legal clarifications, the engagement program encompasses a multifaceted approach, encompassing presentations from various government departments. The ABG Department of Bougainville Independence Mission Implementation shed light on the political trajectory of Bougainville, stressing the symbiotic relationship between economic vitality and independence.

Meanwhile, the ABG Department of Finance delineated the current economic landscape in Bougainville, highlighting the imperative for transformative economic interventions to bridge fiscal disparities. The ABG Department of Mineral & Energy Resources provided a detailed cost-benefit analysis of the proposed Panguna redevelopment project, elucidating the mineral project life cycle and license conditions under the Bougainville Mining Act.

As the engagement program unfolds, the ABG remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration, with upcoming sessions slated to engage communities from Guava, Mosinau, Kokore, Parakake, Pakia, Siredongsi, Mainku, Korokoro, Ikipute, Kupei, Paraiano, and Sunua villages.